New York Jets Linked to Trade That Would Land Aaron Rodgers Replacement
The 2024 NFL season has not gone according to plan for the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers and company are just 2-6 heading into Week 9 and the team looks completely broken.
Coming into the season, the Jets were viewed by many as a potential Super Bowl contender in the AFC. After a slow start, they acquired superstar wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade and have also worked things out with star pass-rusher Haason Reddick.
Despite those two moves being firmly in place in Week 8, New York ended up losing to the New England Patriots. That was the worst loss of the entire season so far.
With things looking bleak, the question about the future has been brought up. Do the Jets really believe that they can win a Super Bowl with Rodgers leading the way?
The soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback has not looked like his former MVP self so far this year.
He has completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,896 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His numbers aren't horrible, but he doesn't look like the player that can power New York to a championship either.
That has led some to start looking at the future.
Should the Jets consider bringing in a quarterback to be the heir apparent to Rodgers?
Zach Pressnell of FanSided certainly thinks they could look to make that kind of move. He has placed New York as the No. 1 potential trade suitor for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
"The Jets could use one of their Day 2 or 3 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft to acquire Bryce Young from the Carolina Panthers. Young could sit the rest of the year behind Rodgers, potentially behind him again next year. But he would learn. Young has incredible potential still and if he was placed in the Jets offense, there's a much better chance that he plays closer to the top pick that everybody expected him to be."
Young has played 21 career games in the NFL with the Panthers. He has racked up 3,400 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Those numbers are nothing close to what Carolina was expecting from its No. 1 quarterback.
Even though he has struggled to begin his career, sitting behind Rodgers and learning would be very beneficial for him. After this season and likely next year, Young could very well be ready to play.
Giving up a third-round pick would be well worth the gamble on a talent like Young. If he reaches his full potential, he has true superstar talent.
All of that being said, the Jets trading for Young is a bit of a long shot. The Panthers may not be quite ready to move on from him, but if they are, New York should come calling.