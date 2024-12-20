New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams Defensive Players to Watch on Sunday
A game between the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams doesn’t come around every day, and the two teams will meet again on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Sunday’s game is just the 16th meeting between the two teams, with the Rams leading the series, 10-5. But, New York (4-10) has won three of the last four meetings.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
New York fired up the job search train this week and started interviewing general manager candidates to replace the fired Joe Douglas. But, it’ll be a few weeks before owner Woody Johnson makes a hire, one would suppose.
The Rams (8-6) don’t have that issue. Their issue is trying to outlast the rest of the NFC West to win the division and make the playoffs.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
CB Sauce Gardner
He’s back — at least that’s what the Jets are hoping after his interception on Sunday. It was a game-clinching pick for the third-year cornerback and it was his first interception in more than two years. Yes, two years. It was his third career interception.
Gardner has only missed one game this season and has 44 tackles with a sack.
DE Will McDonald IV
He hasn’t had a sack in a couple of games, but he enters this contest with 10 sacks to lead all Jets defenders. For a little perspective, McDonald is one of eight players in the league with 10 or more sacks this season. He’s only 2.5 sacks out of the lead, so there’s an outside chance of winning the sack title.
LB Jamien Sherwood
Sherwood continues to put up big numbers and enhance his chances of a big contract in free agency this offseason. He leads the team with 134 tackles (84 solo), along with two sacks, nine tackles for loss and two passes defended. The only question is who is going to pay him next season — the Jets or someone else?
Los Angeles Rams
LB Christian Rozeboom
The Rams nailed it with Rozeboom, a fourth-year pro out of South Dakota State. He leads the Rams with 120 tackles (63 solo), along with a sack, five tackles for loss and an interception. The undrafted free agent already has a Super Bowl ring and is building a great case for free agency when the time comes.
DT Kobie Turner
On a defense that is good at getting to the quarterback, the 297-pound tackle leads the team with seven sacks. He also has 60 tackles (34 solo), nine tackles for loss and has batted down four passes. He’s also forced a fumble. He’s going to provide the Jets’ interior offensive line a challenge.
S Kamrem Kinchens
The safety is one of the most dangerous defenders in the passing game. He has three interceptions, one of which he has returned for a touchdown. He’s also defended five passes, has 41 tackles (25 solo) and even a tackle for loss. Along with Jaylen McCollough, who has four interceptions, the Rams’ secondary packs a punch.