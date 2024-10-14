Issues Could Arise With New York Jets Joe Douglas Over Woody Johnson Firing Saleh
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has attempted to make it clear throughout the past week that he decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh.
That could be Johnson trying to take the blame off Joe Douglas or Aaron Rodgers, as it almost seems impossible that neither of them had any sort of say in the decision.
It's unheard of for an owner to fire a head coach without talking to his superstar quarterback and general manager, but Johnson has consistently said that's what happened.
At the very least, it's tough to think Rodgers didn't have a part in the decision. He's clearly been calling the shots over the past two years, evident by the coaches and players he's brought into the organization.
As for Douglas, while that also seems highly unlikely, perhaps that's how it played out.
But if that was the case, there could be some issues. Douglas should be on the hot seat, but it's important to remember that this is his final season under contract. If the Jets want to move on from him in the offseason, they could do just that.
If they somehow turn this thing around and win a Super Bowl, the chances of him returning seem much higher than they currently do.
Still, with everything going on and the possibility of Douglas not playing a role in the decision, Rich Cimini of ESPN believes it could become an issue.
"Robert Saleh's firing and the immediate fallout dominated the news for the week, but one storyline worth watching is the future of general manager Joe Douglas, whose six-year contract expires after the season. He will be a free agent -- a coveted one if the Jets can somehow turn around their season. Douglas didn't have a major role in the firing of Saleh... You can't help but wonder how Douglas feels about being a secondary voice on a decision of such importance. After all, he spearheaded the coaching search that resulted in Saleh's hiring in 2021. Will Saleh's ouster factor into Douglas' decision-making at the end of the season?"
As Cimini wrote, it's important to think about situations like this. General managers want to be in the loop about their team, and firing a head coach is a massive decision.
However, with Douglas, it's also fair to suggest that this won't be a big deal. If New York doesn't play as well as expected, he won't return the following year. If they win a Super Bowl and he doesn't return, most Jets fans would be happy to have a ring on their finger.