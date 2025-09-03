This Underrated Jets Player Could Become NY's Next Star
With the 2025 National Football League season kicking off in just a few days for the New York Jets, it's fun to think about what could be.
These are the last few days before everything isn't up in the air any longer. New York will play 17 games and will win some and lose some. It's a fun time in the year because realistically, anything could happen. Especially when you have as many new faces as the Jets have. New York really could go out and win a bunch of games and make it back to the playoffs, be one of the worst teams in the league, or somewhere in the middle.
The Jets have a potential star on their hands for the passing game
Soon enough, we'll find out if the Justin Fields experiment actually will work like many believe -- like myself -- or if the Jets will need to go shopping for another quarterback in the near future. New York fans will also get to see the team's rookie class in action and see if they can make an impact right away.
As the season gets closer, the guy to watch for Jets fans is going to be tight end Mason Taylor. This guy is the real deal. He set tight end receiving records left and right throughout his time at LSU and is coming off a season in which he had 546 yards, 55 receptions, and two touchdowns in 12 games. That production projected over 17 games would be 773 yards and 77 catches
You can check out highlights from his senior season at LSU below if you want to see what led to these numbers:
Taylor has great size listed at 6'5'' and 251 pounds and has impressed throughout camp not only in the passing game, but also as a blocker.
Right now, the biggest question for the Jets is the passing game and specifically the wide receiver room. Taylor is a guy who can solve this. Throughout Fields' career to this point, he has had success throwing to the tight end and with receiver questions, there surely will be plenty of opportunities out there for Taylor right away.
By the end of the 2025 season, it will be clear that Taylor is the real deal.
