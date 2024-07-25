New York Jets Make Massive Roster Decision with Star Holdout Haason Reddick
Since the New York Jets made the major trade to acquire Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, he has brought nothing but drama.
Shortly following the move, Reddick began a contract holdout, demanding bigger money over a longer period of time. So far, the Jets have been unwilling to meet his demands and that has led to Reddick missing the start of the team's training camp.
Now, New York has made a major roster decision with their star pass-rusher.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets have placed Reddick on the reserve/did not report list.
At the beginning stages of the trade, New York and Reddick had an agreement on how they would handle a new contract. However, the Jets made the mistake of trading a couple of other pass-rushers, which gave Reddick more leverage in the situation.
Despite having a previous agreement with the team, he opted to utilize the leverage that New York gave him based on his word. In effect, he lied to the franchise for personal gain.
That has led to the very tense standoff that the two sides have been having leading up to this point. Clearly, the tension has not disappeared as he has still not reported to camp and the two sides have seemingly not gotten any closer to a resolution to the situation.
Reddick would be a massive addition for the Jets' defense if the two sides can work through their differences. He was a lethal pass-rushing standout for Eagles last season.
During the 2023 campaign, Reddick ended up playing in 17 games for Philadelphia. In those appearances, he racked up 38 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Obviously, he's elite at getting to the opposing quarterback. In a division with Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa, New York could really use that extra pass-rushing threat.
Hopefully, the two sides will be able to gain some momentum towards getting a deal done in the near future. Getting Reddick back on the field in training camp would be valuable. However, very few positive reports have come out about the discussions.
Only time will tell what the outcome of this holdout will be. It's simply clear that Reddick and the Jets have two differing opinions on what would be fair and neither side has been willing to budge just yet.