New York Jets' Mediocre Draft Haul Reflected in Sports Illustrated's AFC Rankings
With the dust having settled on the 2024 NFL Draft, the grades are in and the New York Jets landed in the middle of the pack.
Sports Illustrated analyzed each team's draft haul, ranking all 16 AFC teams from "least-inspiring to most." The Jets were slotted at No. 8 overall.
New York, which totaled seven selections over the three-day draft, earned a better SI ranking than the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins (11) and Buffalo Bills (15). The Pittsburgh Steelers finished first amongst AFC teams with the "most-inspiring draft."
Meanwhile, Jets' brass claims to be satisfied with how the draft unfolded. New York was able to trade back one spot in Round 1 and still secure a franchise left tackle prospect in Penn State's Olu Fashanu.
"There was a ton of guys that our scouts were excited to take and the board kind of fell our way. So, with the amount of players that we had that we liked we were able to trade back and get the guys we wanted," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas.
In addition adding insurance at offensive tackle, the Jets picked up a weapon for Aaron Rodgers and the passing game by trading up to No. 65 overall and grabbing Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley. New York also addressed its need at running back with a pair of middle-round selections.
"We added a lot of quality players to this team and our types of guys, guys that we're all excited to add," said Douglas.
From SI's Ranking the 2024 AFC Draft Classes:
"The Jets started strong by taking OT Olu Fashanu to lock down the left side for years to come. However, after not having a pick in the second round due to the Aaron Rodgers trade, New York took a pair of running backs. The Jets also took WR Malachi Corley, a 215-pounder who can create yards after the catch. It was an offensively driven class with upside." - Matthew Verderame