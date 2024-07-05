New York Jets' 'Most Underrated Player' May Surprise You
New York Jets' tight end Tyler Conklin has been nothing short of a worthwhile free-agent addition.
Since signing a three-year contract, reportedly worth $20.3 million, Conklin hasn't missed a game in two seasons with the Jets. His 1,173 receiving yards are second on the team to only WR1 Garrett Wilson over that span.
After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Conklin has been an adequate TE1 for the Jets despite the team's offensive woes and analysts are noticing.
Sports Illustrated senior scribe Conor Orr identified each NFL team's "most underrated player," choosing Conklin to represent the Jets. He was one of two AFC tight ends selected, joining Las Vegas Raiders' second-year player Michael Mayer.
Orr explained his objective of selecting "32 players whom I don’t feel get enough love."
From Every AFC Team’s Most Underrated Player Heading Into 2024:
"A few candidates for the Jets stood out offensively, including Jeremy Ruckert and Xavier Gipson, but I landed on Conklin for how much he was able to balance a heavy responsibility in the blocking scheme versus some critical catches. Conklin had game-altering grabs in wins over both the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos last year, but was primarily relied upon as an anchor amid a horrendous injury storm. The Jets’ offensive line needed help even before a rash of injuries last year, but by the end of the season the unit was unrecognizable and Conklin ended up being arguably their best pass protector. The tight ends are so critical to this Kyle Shanahan–Matt Lafleur hybrid offense Nathaniel Hackett runs, and it’s not easy to draw top-tier pass rushers when you know you won’t be getting much help. Conklin was admirable and was the team’s third-most targeted receiver in 2023."
Conklin, who will turn 29 years old on July 30, has caught nearly 70 percent of all targets as a Jet. The 2018 fifth-round draft pick secured 61 of 87 passes for 621 yards in 2023.
"Having a vet guy like Conk, he's a dude. He's a stud. He can get open. He's an excellent route runner, unbelievable hands," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas this past March.
Conklin could be in line for a career year with Aaron Rodgers throwing the passes. He has exceeded the 550-yard receiving mark three seasons in a row. In particular, Conklin's red zone opportunities should increase with Rodgers at the controls. The tight end has only three TD receptions in 34 appearances for the Green & White.
Earlier this offseason, NFL Media's Gennaro Filice tabbed Conklin as New York's "most underappreciated player."