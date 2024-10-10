New York Jets Mourn Loss of Legendary ‘New York Sack Exchange’ Star
Abdul Salaam, one of the four members that made up the New York Jets’ “New York Sack Exchange” pass rush in the 1980s, died on Tuesday at 71 years old.
ESPN confirmed his passing with his wife, Debbie. She did not provide a cause of death but it was reported he was dealing with health issues.
Salaam’s passing comes more than a month after ESPN announced it had green-lit a documentary on the quartet, along with Marty Lyons, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau. The four of them gathered at the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year for an interview that will be a part of the documentary, according to ESPN.
The Jets posted a remembrance on social media, with a quote from Lyons.
"His name says it all: soldier of peace. I think we're all hurting today. We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a friend." - Marty Lyons
Sending our love to the family & friends of Abdul Salaam.
"I feel like I lost my best friend," Gastineau said in an interview with ESPN. "If it wasn't for Abdul, I wouldn't have made it. He helped me through everything."
The Jets drafted him in the seventh round of the 1976 NFL draft out of Kent State, after a standout career at Woodward High School in Cincinnati. Ohio. He played seven NFL seasons, all with New York, and had 21 career sacks.
When he was drafted he was known as Larry Faulk, but he changed his name to Abdul Salaam, which means “soldier of peace,” in 1977 because he said he wanted serenity in his life.
There was no serenity for opposing quarterbacks with Salaam and his NYSE mates on the field in the 1980s.
They were teammates for several years in New York, but in 1981 and 1982 they were the game’s dominant pass rush.
In 1981 the four combined for 66 sacks to lead the NFL. Klecko had 20.5 sacks and Gastineau had 20 sacks, with both earning Pro Bowl honors and Klecko earning first-team All-Pro. Salaam had seven sacks and Lyons had 6.5 sacks.
They received the “New York Sack Exchange” nickname after they were invited to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in November of that year.
In the strike-shortened 1982 season Gastineau was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year as he finished with six sacks. Salaam had 2.5 sacks, Klecko had two sacks and Lyons had 1.5 sacks. The Jets reached the AFC Championship Game before losing to Miami.