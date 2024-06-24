Jets Country

New York Jets Need to Make Cornerback Extension a Priority

The New York Jets have an easy decision on their hands when deciding which contract extension to focus on first.

Dylan Sanders

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (left) and D.J. Reed (4) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (left) and D.J. Reed (4) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Jets need to focus on giving one of their unsung heroes a contract extension.

As Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report found one player from each team that was their 'most important contract extension,' they landed on cornerback D.J. Reed

Reed was a fifth round selection of the 2018 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After a couple of seasons, he was cut and then picked up by the Seattle Seahawks. He rejuvenated his career there before signing his first big contract with New York in 2022. Now he's entering into the end of his three-year, $33 million deal.

The cornerback has done more than enough to warrant a new deal, starting almost every game over the past two seasons and playing at a high level.

He's certainly not a traditional boundary corner, standing at just 5-foot-9, but that has not allowed his ability to defend. Last season, he allowed a 61.4% catch rate. That's around the same as Rasul Douglas and Tariq Woolen, two bigger-bodied and more well-known corners.

The former Kansas State Wildcat has had 21 passes defensed over the past two seasons with two interceptions.

While other small cornerbacks may have trouble tackling due to the size discrepancy, Reed finished top-five on the team in tackles.

Playing in a defense with Sauce Gardner will naturally drive more traffic your way in the passing game, but he has handled it well.

Together, the two have been one of the league's best duos. Despite a lackluster safety room, the Jets finished second in the league for fewest passing yards allowed. It would be smart to keep this duo together.

Reed will be 29 in the first season of his new deal. A similar player to watch for that next contract would be Chidobe Awuzie. Entering his age 29 year, he signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Tennesee Titans this past offseason. Reed could fetch a similar amount and it would be pretty much the same as his last one with New York.

Though he isn't a high-turnover guy or someone that makes All-Pro teams, his impact is there and he's earned a lengthened stay with the Jets.

