Jets' Starting Cornerback Provides Best Response to Latest Aaron Rodgers Saga
New York Jets' cornerback DJ Reed's comments prove that quarterback Aaron Rodgers's leadership extends far beyond the offensive huddle.
Set for his third season as a Jets' defensive starter, Reed publicly backed the franchise field general in the wake of his absence from mandatory minicamp. The 40-year-old Rodgers decided to forego two days of practice in Florham Park in order to attend “an event that was very important to him” in the words of head coach Robert Saleh.
“I think I've seen something that coach [Saleh] said that AR had something important that he had to attend. That's our quarterback. If it's important to him, it's important to us. It's really not a big deal,” said Reed after Wednesday’s practice session.
Dismissing any idea that Rodgers's failure to attend is troublesome, the 27-year-old Reed highlighted the offseason commitment already displayed by the four-time NFL MVP.
“AR has been here [for] majority of the OTAs,” said Reed. “He's been here before I was here. I think he was here the first day, Phase 1, Phase 2, and he's been here for the majority of practices that weren't mandatory.”
New York starting running back Breece Hall acknowledged his quarterback’s commitment level, too.
"I know he's working his tail off," said Hall on Tuesday. "Whether he's here or not, I know he's all in."
After tearing his Achilles four snaps into the 2023 season opener, Rodgers battled his way back onto the practice field last December but was not ready for a return to game action. According to Saleh, Rodgers was unlimited during OTAs in terms of physical restrictions.
On Wednesday morning, the Jets’ fourth-year head coach attempted to set the record straight in terms of the effects of the quarterback’s decision to leave town this week.
"Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” said Saleh. “There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates for that matter. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside.”