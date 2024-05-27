New York Jets Offense Among ‘Most Improved’ Heading Into Season
Joe Douglas had a plan entering the offseason for the New York Jets and did what he had to do to accomplish that. While some general managers would've chalked the 2023-24 season up to Aaron Rodgers getting hurt, Douglas showed growth as a GM and realized there were many other issues.
Calling them issues would be an understatement, too, as the Jets needed help on the offensive side of the football like none other. It's also fair to say they should make another move or two before the season begins.
However, adding Tyron Smith, Mike Williams, and Malachi Corley is an impressive offseason. New York made other moves, but those three solidified them with one of the best offseasons in football.
Due to their positive additions, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed them as one of six teams that most improved their offense during free agency and the 2024 NFL draft.
"New York signed veteran tackle Tyron Smith and guard John Simpson, traded for tackle Morgan Moses and drafted tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round... Also, the Jets picked up wideout Mike Williams. He's recovering from a torn left ACL but should be a strong No. 2 option after Garrett WIlson. Third-round pick Malachi Corley may earn a starting job, too."
With Rodgers looking healthy in the early stages of offseason practice, it's a promising sign that this offense will be improved.
Factor in that Garrett Wilson will have other weapons, Breece Hall will be able to run the football efficiently, and Rodgers will have time to throw the ball, could the Jets finally have one of the better offenses in football?
The concerns over offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are warranted. However, if he does what's needed out of him, New York should, hopefully, be fine.
Rodgers has found success with him in the past and that's what they'll have to hope for. Expectations are high, and the improved offense is a major reason why.