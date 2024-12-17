New York Jets Offensive Line MVP With Dominant Performance Against Jaguars
Over the last few weeks, the New York Jets offense has more closely resembled what many people thought it would look like coming into the season.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been finding his stride, putting together some strong performances. They haven’t always resulted in victories, but on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they were able to get back into the win column.
In a 32-25 victory on the road, the Jets snapped their four-game losing streak, picking up their first win since Halloween on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.
Rodgers was stellar in the performance, completing 16-of-30 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher, looking spry on the afternoon as he gained 45 yards on six carries.
Most of the damage through the air went to his long-time partner in crime, Davante Adams. The superstar wide receiver had a huge game, catching nine passes for 198 yards and two scores; the first of which was No. 100 in his career and the second, a 71-yard reception, which was his longest in the NFL.
There is a lot that goes into that kind of production being possible, as New York was clicking on all cylinders.
After the game, it was the offensive line whom Rodgers was praising the most, and rightfully so.
The Jets dominated in the trenches, as the lineup of Olu Fashanu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Joe Tippmann, John Simpson and Morgan Moses are playing great. They allowed only four pressures all game on Sunday; everyone but Tippmann allowed one.
That gave the future Hall of Famer time to work in the pocket and scan the field, going through his progressions without much resistance.
As shared by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, via TruMedia, he had all the time in the world on his 36 dropbacks. His average time to throw was 3.26 seconds, by far the most he has had in a single game this season.
The best part about that group for the Jets is that all but Moses are under contract for next year. Building continuity and chemistry in the trenches is imperative to the offensive playing up to potential and that has been on display in recent weeks.
Fashanu, Vera-Tucker and Tippman are all long-term building blocks for the franchise up front. If they can stay healthy, they will anchor the line for years to come, providing protection for whoever is under center in 2025 and beyond.