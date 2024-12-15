New York Jets WR Davante Adams Joins Elite Company With 100 TD Catches
The New York Jets star receiver had one of the best days of his career on Sunday as he both filled up the stat sheet and joined an elite group of receivers with a new career milestone.
The first of the two touchdowns that Davante Adams hauled in against the Jacksonville Jaguars was his 100th career touchdown catch. He becomes the 12th player to do so and actually moved into ninth all time after his second score of the afternoon.
This is the group of players that Adams has joined with this milestone:
1. Jerry Rice - 197
2. Randy Moss - 156
3. Terrell Owens - 153
4. Cris Carter - 130
5. Marvin Harrison - 128
6. Larry Fitzgerald - 121
7. Antonio Gates - 116
8. Tony Gonzalez - 111
9. Davante Adams - 101
9. Mike Evans -101
10. Tim Brown - 100
10. Steve Largent - 100
Of the 10 retired players, eight are in the Hall of Fame. Fitzgerald will be a first ballot guy and Gates has the potential to make it next year. Evans is considered a lock and Adams is only helping his chances now too.
The New York receiver joined the group on one of the best outings of his career. He hauled in nine catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns, all of which came in the second half, as the Jets squeaked out a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It is also fitting that he came back together with fellow future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to push him over the century mark.
Adams was traded to New York back ahead of the Week 7 game this season, bringing the two back together for the first time since 2021.
All-time, the duo has combined for 74 of those 101 scores. They are undoubtedly among the best quarterback-receiver pairs of all time.
The receiver now has 49 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns in eight games for the Jets. He has scored in three straight outings and passes the century mark in the last two.
It seems as more of a glimpse into what New York could have become rather than a peek into the future, though. Sunday's win pushes them to just 4-10 and with all the change coming after the season, all signs points the duo not coming back for another year with the team.
No matter what happens in the future, Jets fans will see an all-time duo for at least a few more games this year.