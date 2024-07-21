New York Jets Predicted to Replace Aaron Rodgers with Shedeur Sanders
All offseason long, rumors have been flying around the New York Jets about superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While he is the biggest question mark about the 2024 season, the media coverage has been wild.
Rodgers is coming back to the field after suffering a torn Achilles last season just four snaps into his debut with the Jets. At 40 years old, there are major questions about his ability to get back to superstar form.
Those questions are absolutely valid. A torn Achilles is one of the most difficult injuries to come back from.
Looking at the long-term picture, New York is hoping that Rodgers can come back, stay healthy, and play for a couple more years. However, there is a chance that he doesn't look like his old self. If that ends up being the case, the Jets may face a tough decision.
Should Rodgers suffer from lingering effects of the Achilles injury, New York may have to consider other options at quarterback. They have a championship window open right now and they won't be able to wait around and hope.
That has led some to suggest that the Jets could consider replacing Rodgers next offseason.
Pro Football Network has suggested yet another option to replace Rodgers. They have New York selecting Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Sanders will have questions to answer about his leadership style, but there’s no questioning his ability to command an offense on the field and distribute the football. He’s a strong-armed signal-caller with stellar accuracy and precision, made potent by discretion."
Sanders would certainly be an intriguing addition for the Jets. Even if Rodgers plays well and has another good season left in him, drafting Sanders and letting him sit behind the future Hall of Famer might make sense.
During the 2023 season with Colorado, Sanders ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also scored another four touchdowns on the ground.
This is arguably the most intriguing replacement option to be named yet. Another idea was signing current Dallas Cowboys' star quarterback Dak Prescott.
It will be interesing to see how Rodgers looks during the 2024 season. He has been one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. Now, fans can only hope that he's able to pick up where he left off before the injury.
Expect to see a lot of media coverage surrounding Rodgers. Fans should expect to see a rollercoaster of coveraged based on the ups and downs of the star quarterback's season.
In the offseason, pursuing Sanders either as an immediate or future successor to Rodgers would make a lot of sense.