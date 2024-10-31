New York Jets Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis Against Houston Texans
Can the New York Jets stop their five-game losing streak? Can the Houston Texans win without their top two wide receivers?
Those are questions that each team will get to answer when they play each other at 8:15 p.m. eastern on Thursday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime TV.
For the Jets (2-6) it's their second visit to Thursday Night Football and the first one worked out well. New York beat the New England Patriots, 24-3 in Week 3. That was New York’s last win.
New York has dropped every game since and are on the verge of turning into full-on sellers at next week’s trade deadline.
The Texans (6-2) are going in the opposite direction. Losing wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the season hurts, but at least they'll get their top receiver, Nico Collins, back soon. But Collins remains on injured reserve he isn't available on Thursday.
The Texans will turn to Tank Dell as their top wide receiver against a Jets secondary that is playing well below its talent level this season.
But, then again, when you're 2-6, wouldn't that indicate your entire team is playing below its talent level?
The Jets get thee chance to flip that narrative just a bit on Thursday night.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Houston Texans 31, New York Jets 24
If you're looking for optimism, I'm not the one to come to. New York has squandered every opportunity it has had the past month to win a football game. I know Jets fans want to pile on kicker Greg Zuerlein, and now that he's on injured reserve that might serve as some source of optimism. But the Jets have too many issues to believe that they can fix them in four days. One key piece to watch is whether New York can slow down Texans running back Joe Mixon. If the Jets can’t, the Texans will control the clock and the game.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Houston Texans 21
Something has to give, right? After that terrible ending to the game last Sunday against the Patriots, the team is hanging by a thread when it comes to keeping their playoff hopes alive. It's the Jets' final breath Thursday night, as this game will determine what they do at the NFL trade deadline. The team is meeting the Texans at the right time. Houston’s top two wide receivers are out with injuries and quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off two sub-par weeks. If there is any week for the Jets to capitalize, it's Thursday night.