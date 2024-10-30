Three New York Jets Defensive Stars to Watch Against Houston Texans
Thursday's game between the New York Jets and the Houston Texans is clearly a game between two teams heading in completely different directions.
The Jets (2-6) have lost their last five games and are now teetering on the brink of being completely irrelevant. If there's any hope, it's that history shows that three teams in the Super Bowl era have bounced back from a 2-6 start to make the playoffs.
That's a tall order for a New York team led by a 40-year-old quarterback who clearly isn't his MVP self, a holdout pass rusher who made no impact his first game back and an injury list that reads like a novel.
Meanwhile, the Houston Texans (6-2) are in great shape coming into this week. They lead their division and they've been able to overcome significant injuries to keep winning, including the loss of wide receiver Nico Collins. He will miss this game. That’s one less thing the Jets’ defense has to worry about.
But the Texans’ defense is one of the best in the league and they entered this game hoping to carry their momentum forward as The Jets stumble into November.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Jamien Sherwood
There haven't been many positives for the Jets’ defense, but Sherwood is absolutely one of them. He leads the team with 73 tackles, has four tackles for loss and has defended a pass. Given the constant injury issues for veteran C.J. Mosley, having Sherwood step up into a primary role this season has been one of the best developments New York could have asked for.
DE Will McDonald IV
McDonald's emergence as the team's primary pass rusher also falls under the category of positive development. After an uneven rookie season, the former Iowa State star has eight sacks in eight games. He also has seven tackles for loss and has forced two fumbles. Behind Sherwood, he's been the Jets’ second-best player on defense
CB Brandin Echols
Echols is the only player on the defense with an interception this season. In fact, he has the Jets’ only two interceptions this season, significant given that All-Pro Sauce Gardner’s interception drought is closing in on two years. Echols is steady in coverage whether he's on the edge or in the slot and is a significant contributor on special teams.
Houston Texans
LB Henry To'oTo'o
He's on the injury report this week, so his status bears monitoring up to kickoff. But he has been Houston's best defender on the second level with 46 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defended. He's given Houston consistent play all season and is making that fifth-round draft pick the Texans spent on him last year look worth it.
S Jalen Pitre
Among Texans that have played all eight games, he leads them in tackles with 39. He also has four tackles for loss, has defended six passes and has an interception. He's a hard player to beat in the open field as 30 of his 39 tackles are solo. So if you get past him trying to get to the edge, you've accomplished something.
DE Will Anderson Jr.
Houston has a robust pass rush, but Anderson is the player you have to watch. He already has 7.5 sacks for 59 yards and 11 tackles for loss. He has 27 total tackles, 20 of which are solo, and has even defended a pass. When you consider Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't 100%, Anderson is a player the Jets must block.