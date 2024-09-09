New York Jets Make Final Roster Moves Before San Francisco 49ers Game
The New York Jets made several moves in advance of their Monday opener with the San Francisco 49ers, including sliding one player to the injured list.
Meanwhile, the 49ers designated running back Christian McCaffrey as inactive, taking a huge weapon off the field for San Francisco going into the opener.
For the Jets, linebacker Zaire Barnes, a Western Michigan product, missed all week with an ankle injury and was moved to the injured list.
To replace him, New York signed Sam Equavoen from their practice squad. The 31-year-old re-signed with the Jets in May after he explored free agency. He was primarily a special teams performer with the team in 2023.
They also signed offensive lineman Jake Hanson from the practice squad to provide some depth with the injury to backup Wes Schweitzer.
New York ruled out Schweitzer, a nine-year veteran, as a hand injury kept him out of practice all week.
The Jets also elevated tight end Anthony Firkser and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes for Monday’s game. The team also signed running back Kene Nwangwu to the practice squad.
Nwangwu, an Iowa State teammate of running back Breece Hall, was a second-team All-Pro as a kickoff returner in 2022.
New York named the following players inactive for Monday’s game: offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda, tackle Carter Warren, tight end Brenden Bates, defensive lineman Eric Watts, defensive lineman Leonard Taylor and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
McCaffrey was a limited participant in practice all week with a calf/Achilles injury and was listed as questionable all week. He practiced little in training camp and did not play in the preseason.
The 49ers ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) on Saturday’s final injury report, as neither practiced all week. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), was doubtful and he is inactive.
Other inactives for Monday’s game included quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. and offensive lineman Ben Bartch.
Before the game, San Francisco announced the activation of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the 49ers released offensive lineman Brandon Parker.
San Francisco also elevated two players from its practice squad for the game — defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu and safety Tracy Walker III.