New York Jets Re-Signing Surprise Star Cornerback Would Be ‘Mild Surprise’
The New York Jets' best cornerback this season hasn't been who anyone expected, but their breakout star is likely gone after the year is done.
Cornerback D.J. Reed is currently set to hit free agency after this season and all signs currently point to him not coming back to East Rutherford on a new deal.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently previewed the upcoming free agency class. Reed came in ranked as the fourth-best player in the class and is projected to join a new team as he cashes in on his big year in New York.
Fowler wrote that his performance, coupled with the unsettled future for Jets decision-makers, will likely allow Reed to exit.
The Jets re-signing Reed would be considered a mild surprise. His market will be robust, the franchise tag for corners will be more than $20 million, and New York has Sauce Gardner to eventually pay. Complicating matters is whether general manager Joe Douglas, who is in the last year of his contract, will be back in 2025. Reed smartly signed a three-year deal with the Jets in 2022, giving him another crack at free agency at age 28.
Reed has had an interesting NFL career. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers, but struggled to find playing time in the Bay Area.
In his first two seasons, he failed to crack 40% of snaps played on defense and mostly saw the field on special teams.
He was eventually waived by the 49ers and claimed by the Seattle Seahawks, where he found a significant role as he rode out the final two years of his contract.
The California native had four interceptions and a 17 pass breakups with the Seahawks, eventually becoming a key part of their defense.
That's when New York swooped in and signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal.
While he has been solid since joining the team, his play has jumped up a notch this year despite the rest of the secondary either struggling or getting hurt.
He had two games in which he gave up 70 or more against the Buffalo Bills and Houston, but he has been stellar outside of that. He's been responsible for allowing less than 30 yards in each of the other six games in which he's played.
The 28-year-old has also flashed some versatility, picking up his first sack since 2018.
The Jets would miss him and would have to add another cornerback to their growing list of needs this offseason.