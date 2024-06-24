New York Jets Release DB Tae Hayes Following Arrest
The New York Jets have reportedly decided to release cornerback Tae Hayes following his arrest in Morgan County, Alabama.
Adam Schefter of ESPN dropped the news about the Jets' decision.
Hayes, a 26-year-old cornerback out of Appalachian State, was set to begin his second season with New York in 2024. Unfortunately, he made an off-the-field mistake that has cost him dearly.
During the 2023 season, Hayes did not earn much of a role with the Jets. He ended up with two tackles in one game played.
Hayes was arrested on Sunday morning due to marijuana possession. He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor. Following his arrest at 3:46 a.m., he was released at 5:07 a.m. on a $300 bond. Now, he'll be dealing with his legal issues while trying to preserve his NFL career.
Throughout his short NFL career, Hayes has been a part of nine different organizations. He has played for six of those teams in the regular season.
Hayes has only racked up 18 total tackles and two defended passes in the 14 games he has played.
While this is a tough situation for Hayes, New York will not take a dip in production following this move. The roster is loaded with defensive back talent and will be just fine following his release.