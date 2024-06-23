Jets Country

New York Jets Cornerback Reportedly Arrested on Sunday Morning

One of the New York Jets cornerbacks has found himself in a bit of trouble following his arrest that took place Sunday morning.

Brad Wakai

Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball as New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes (27) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball as New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes (27) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
During the early parts of the offseason, there was a whole lot of positivity surrounding the New York Jets and what they were able to accomplish regarding roster upgrades. Continued reports about Aaron Rodgers looking healthy after tearing his Achilles only added to that assuredness.

Unfortunately, not all good things last.

Following a near-perfect attendance during OTAs, that changed in mandatory minicamp as their superstar quarterback decided to skip this portion of the preseason calendar, and their new star edge rusher continues to hold out over what is seemingly a contract dispute.

The Jets are saying the right things, proclaiming they are on the same page as Rodgers and are working with Haason Reddick to get something done so he can be part of their camp, but these are both distractions that easily could have been avoided by both the team and players involved.

Those two situations aren't the only things New York has to deal with, though.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that cornerback Tae Hayes was arrested on Sunday morning in Alabama. He has been charged with marijuana possession, which is a a second-degree misdemeanor.

He was taken to the Morgan County jail by the Trinity Police Department and was booked at 3:46 a.m. After posting a $300 bond, the was released at 5:07 a.m.

Hayes played in one game for the Jets last season while serving as a practice squad player. He recorded two tackles during the Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but did not appear in another contest for New York.

The Appalachian State product went undrafted in 2019 and has been a journeyman throughout his career. So far, he has been on six teams, including the Jets.

Hayes has played in 14 games, recording 18 total tackles, 12 of them solo, with two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

According to Cimini, New York is aware of the arrest but has declined to comment, stating that it is a pending legal matter.

