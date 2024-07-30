New York Jets Release Fan Favorite Fullback, Sign Local Tight End
The New York Jets are moving on from fullback Nick Bawden after three years with the organization.
One day after activating Bawden from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the Jets released the 28-year-old while signing journeyman tight end Anthony Firkser to the 90-man roster.
It's a homecoming of sorts for the 29-year-old Firkser, who played high school ball for Manalapan in Monmouth County, NJ. The pass-catching tight end entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2018. Following four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Firkser has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots and, most recently, the Detroit Lions.
Firkser made only two regular season appearances in 2023, but was active for all three of the Lions' playoff games. He made one eight-yard reception in the NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Landing back in the Garden State, Firkser, who has 115 receptions over 71 career appearances to his credit, will compete in a tight end room that includes starter Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah, and rookie Lincoln Sefcik.
Bawden, who has only two career rushing attempts, totaled 25 appearances for the Jets over a three-year span that also includes multiple stints on the Practice Squad. He saw the majority of action on special teams.
The Jets also released Bawden back in December to open up a roster spot for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but signed the fullback to a P-Squad deal two days later.