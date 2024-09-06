New York Jets Release First Injury Report Before San Francisco 49ers Opener
The New York Jets held offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer out of Thursday’s practice with a hand injury, the only player held out of workouts with an injury.
The Jets released their first official injury report of the week leading up to Monday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets will release additional updates on Friday and Saturday, followed by a game status.
For now, Schweitzer was listed as a DNP, or did not participate. The 30-year-old lineman played for the Jets last season and is entering his ninth NFL season.
Another offensive lineman, tackle Tyron Smith, was held out of workouts but he was not due to injury. The long-time left tackle got a veteran rest day.
New York will likely manage Smith’s work during the week throughout the season. The 33-year-old former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro hasn’t played a full season since 2015. He was last a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
Four players were listed on the report but were full participants in Thursday’s workout — cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (groin), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (shoulder), offensive lineman Xavier Newman (shoulder) and wide receiver Mike Williams (knee).
Williams suffered an ACL tear last season and the Jets have managed his reps during training camp and the preseason. New York expects him to play in the opener.
The most notable member of the 49ers’ injury report was running back Christian McCaffrey, who was officially listed with a calf/Achilles injury. San Francisco expects him to be a limited participant in practice all week. The calf injury came up at the start of training camp and the Niners held out last year’s NFL rushing leader from all three preseason games.
Two players were held out of practice due to injury — defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle).
Along with McCaffrey, three other 49ers were limited participants in practice — running back Isaac Guerendo (groin), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (pinky).
The Jets are coming off a 7-11 2023 in which they lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the bulk of the season after he tore his Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the first game. San Francisco went 12-5 and represented the NFC in the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is the first time the Jets and 49ers have played each other since former San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh took the Jets’ head-coaching job before the 2021 season. He has not recorded a winning season in New York.