New York Jets Reportedly Ready To Move On From Future Hall of Famer
The New York Jets thought that they would be Super Bowl contenders when they acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
Instead, they remain a circus. They will be seeking new leadership this offseason after firing head coach Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and general manager Joe Douglas following their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
What could be the next big domino to fall?
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Rodgers could be the next person on the move.
Nothing has been made official, but there are sources she has spoken to who believe that his time with the Jets is nearing an end.
“I’m told no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets. Some around the league say they won’t be surprised if Rodgers is cut in-season.”
That would be a shocking turn of events, but a good sign for the future. It could be exactly what Woody Johnson needs to do to show prospective candidates for the team’s job openings that they will have full autonomy and ability to run the football side of things as they see fit.
Because given the current situation around the franchise, this isn’t a team that any top candidates will want to tie their reputation to.
Why the change of heart from the team’s owner? As Russini shared, he no longer believes Rodgers has what it takes to elevate the team to the necessary levels to make the postseason.
“I’m told Johnson has lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to lead the team to their first playoff berth in 14 years, a drought that stands as the longest in the major North American professional sports leagues. There are some on the team who believe everyone is simply tiptoeing around the fact that Rodgers isn’t the same player anymore.”
The future Hall of Famer certainly hasn’t played at the level we are accustomed to seeing, but that isn’t too surprising.
He turns 41 on December 2 and is coming off a major Achilles injury he suffered in the 2023 season opener. Rodgers is showing his age, as his mobility and maneuverability around the pocket have looked limited.
It has resulted in some ugly performances throughout the season, as New York is 3-8 in yet another lost campaign.