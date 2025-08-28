Jets Unveil New 'Gotham City' Jerseys, 2025 Captains
It was another busy day early on for the New York Jets.
Over the last few days, that was in reference to transactions with the organization made. From trimming down the roster to 53 players and building up the practice squad, it was a lot of work. But, the bulk of it is behind now for New York.
On Thursday, though, the Jets were busy once again but this time unveiling brand new "Gotham City" black jerseys as well as the captains for the 2025 season. You can check out the team's jersey announcement below.
The Jets had a big day on Thursday with two separate announcements
These new jerseys will be worn Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins.
On top of the new jerseys, the Jets announced that quarterback Justin Fields, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, receiver Garrett Wilson, linebackers Jamien Sherwood, Quinnen Williams, and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball have been named captains for the 2025 season, as shared by team reporters Eric Allen and Randy Lange.
"The Jets have announced six players will be season-long captains for the 2025 regular season," Allen and Lange shared. "The leadership group is represented by QB Justin Fields, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Garrett Wilson on offense, LB Jamien Sherwood and Quinnen Williams on defense and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball on special teams."
All in all, it was a pretty busy morning for the Jets but this is just the beginning. With the bulk of the roster gymnastics behind us, now the focus can really start to turn to the regular season. The Jets will begin the season on Sunday, Sept. 7th with a date against former New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Jets have their 53-man roster, the practice squad has been built, captains have been announced, and new jerseys have even been shared. It's really starting to feel like football season and it should be an exciting one with the Jets.
