New York Jets Rookie Can Make NFL History This Season
It's been an exciting offseason for the New York Jets heading into the upcoming campaign where they are expected to make some noise. Not only is Aaron Rodgers healthy and seemingly performing well, but they also added some impact players in free agency and through the draft.
With expectations comes pressure, and there is a whole lot riding on the Jets' performance this year when it comes to the future of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
Because of that, there is no doubt the most talented players who give this team the best chance of winning will be on the field, and the depth chart will be determined during the preseason.
One player who continues to impress is one of New York's rookie running backs Braelon Allen.
The Wisconsin product became a star at the collegiate level, rushing for over 1,000 yards during his freshman and sophomore years before his final one saw him come up just shy of that mark after suffering an injury and being impacted by a change in offensive philosophy.
Evaluators didn't quite know how the big-bodied running back would translate to the NFL game, citing a concern about his ability to be a passing threat out of the backfield.
But, Allen has put to bed some of those questions during his short time with the Jets, and based on some feedback coming out of the early training camp, there is a real chance he is the backup behind Breece Hall.
If that's the case, then the rookie has a chance to make NFL history.
According to Stefan Stelling of Jets X Factor, the youngest player to ever score a touchdown is JuJu Smith-Schuster who did it when he was 20 years and 299 days old. Allen will be 20 years and 233 days old when New York takes on the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 1 matchup.
That means if the rookie doesn't get into the endzone on Monday Night Football, he still has some wiggle room to become the youngest to ever score an NFL touchdown.
Allen is hoping he can secure that backup role by continuing to play well during their upcoming preseason camp and when they take the field for their exhibition contests ahead of Week 1.
He should be in the mix, and there's a good chance he will make history early in the year.