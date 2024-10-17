New York Jets Rookie Compares Latest Moves to Video Game ‘Franchise’ Mode
The New York Jets have crafted an endless news cycle for its fans and the media since it returned from London after losing to Minnesota.
The Jets fired their head coach. The owner pled for their holdout defensive end to report. That same defensive end lost his agent and hired another. The interim head coach, who also happens to be the defensive coordinator, demoted the offensive coordinator and promoted the passing game coordinator.
Amid all of that, the Jets played a game and lost to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, on Monday night.
Then, just when you thought things might settle down just a bit, the Jets reportedly gave their holdout pass rusher’s agent permission to shop him to other teams and then traded for the wide receiver their four-time NFL MVP quarterback has long coveted.
It’s enough to make one think it’s all a simulation. Or a video game.
You might be thinking it, but one Jets rookie took to social media to say it after the Davante Adams deal was done.
“Feel like I’m in a madden franchise rn.”
Same to say this is a bit more than Allen bargained for when the Jets selected him in the fourth round in April out of Wisconsin.
With the Badgers, he was a three-time all-Big Ten selection. The closest he got to pro football, however, was going to Green Bay Packers games and watching his teammate, Aaron Rodgers. Allen grew up in Fond du Lac and idolized the four-time NFL MVP. So playing with him is a bit of a trip.
It was Rodgers who delivered Allen his first touchdown of his career, which came in Week 2. In doing so, he joined NFL history. Allen still isn’t 21 years old yet. At the time of the score, per ESPN, at 20 years, 239 days, he was the youngest player to score an offensive touchdown in the NFL since 1950.
Allen has been used primarily in relief of starter Breece Hall. Allen had two highly productive games earlier this season, as he rushed for a combined 88 yards in New York’s two victories so far.
Against Buffalo, he only rushed three times for eight yards officially. But he had a touchdown run negated by a holding penalty.
For the season he’s rushed for 151 yards on 35 carries and a touchdown, along with eight receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.