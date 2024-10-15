New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Among NFL's Worst Contracts
The New York Jets traded for and signed a future Hall of Fame quarterback to a new contract back in 2023, and some people have started to question whether it was worth it.
As Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports listed the worst quarterback contracts in the NFL, Jets passer Aaron Rodgers came in at number seven on the list.
Rodgers is set to make just over $17 million this year and $23.5 million next. While that isn't a ton of money, the lack of results certainly raises questions about all that has been invested into the latest era in New York.
"His 2024 cap hit is a relative steal. And all things considered, so is the 2025 cap hit. Yet, the void years are already built into this deal, and they begin after next season, meaning the Jets will absorb a $35 million dead cap hit in 2026. Not ideal. Of course, if Rodgers' play rebounds, New York will gladly eat that $36 million in 2026," said Trapasso. "It hasn't totally cash-strapped the Jets, yet the only way the optics of this deal improve is, rather obviously, if Rodgers plays more efficient football over the next year and a half."
It would be unfair to completely throw him under the bus for how poorly his debut season in New York went. An Achilles injury just a few plays into the season is about as unlucky of a result that could have possibly happened.
The 40-year-old shrugged it off and got healthy in time to start the next season. Though it might not have been to the same extent as the year before, but there was still some hype surrounding the team with Rodgers back under center.
There have been flashes of vintage Rodgers at times, but his age and lingering injuries have clearly started to take a toll on him.
Pressures are becoming sacks at as high of a rate as ever this season for him.
It certainly doesn't help that the offensive line has not been nearly as good as they were advertised to be. Tyron Smith is having one of the worst years of his career and an injury to Morgan Moses has an unprepared rookie starting on the other end.
The Jets have fallen to just 2-4 and the hits are only piling higher for a Rodgers that is moving gingerly seemingly every game.
There is plenty of talent on the roster, but there needs to be some more consistency in every area if they want to avoid wasting this contract.