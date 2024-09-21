New York Jets Rookie Running Back Already a Draft Steal
After a big win in their home-opener against the New England Patriots, the New York Jets are feeling good heading into a little bit of an extended break.
It had been a tough start to the schedule for the Jets, as they played in both Weeks 2 and 3 on short rest, as the break before playing the Denver Broncos in Week 4 is needed.
With a 2-1 record after three weeks, New York has to feel pretty good about where the franchise is heading this year. Since the opening game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets have looked better on both sides of the ball, and this early in the season, that is encouraging.
The big storyline coming into the campaign was surrounding the health of Aaron Rodgers. Like the rest of the team, Rodgers seems to be improving each week, as he had his best game of the season against the Patriots.
Compared to last year, the offense looks completely different with the 40-year-old under center, but it hasn’t been all him.
After struggling to get the ground game going against the 49ers, the Jets’ rushing attack has been much better in the last two games. While Breece Hall coming into the season was highly talked about as a player who could have a All-Pro caliber season, he has had help in the backfield.
Fourth-round pick Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin has played well the last couple of weeks, and as a fourth round pick, getting production from him is already massive.
After barely playing in Week 1, the rookie running back got more involved against the Tennessee Titans. In the victory, Allen totaled 33 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards, and both ran for a touchdown and caught one.
The powerful back followed that performance up with another good one on Thursday Night Football, as he totaled 55 rushing yards on 11 carries against the Patriots.
Allen recently spoke about the draft process and had an hilarious comment to him falling in the draft.
Even though it has only been a few games, it is clear that the Jets have a steal on their hands with Allen. He is an excellent compliment to Hall’s running style, as the rookie really punishes players trying to tackle him.
As the season goes on, Allen being able to have 10-15 effective touches a game is going to keep Hall fresh throughout the long year without hurting the offense. After a great career with the Wisconsin Badgers, Allen looks like a nice steal for Joe Douglas in the NFL Draft.
