Highest Graded New York Jets Players From Dominant Win Over Patriots
The New York Jets had a statement win in their home stadium against the New England Patriots on Thursday night and it was fueled by some encouraging performances.
Pro Football Focus has already released the grades for the game, with the top of Jets roster all receiving elite marks.
In a very good turn of events after a weak start to the season, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the team with an 89.5 overall grade.
Williams best game before this one was against the Tennessee Titans and that was at just a 62.1 grade. Overall, he was pretty much just a non-factor in the first two games and was missing tackles at a high rate.
He didn't play every snap in this one, a little over half, but was incredibly effective when he was on the field. In 22 pass rush snaps he came up with five total hurries including a sack and a hit. He came up with another tackle and it was logged as a sack.
Whether the decrease in playing time was purely situational or as a result of his weak play to start the year, he's clearly made his case to be on the field more next week.
Another encouraging performance was that of rookie sensation Braelon Allen, who finished second on the team with an 87.7 grade.
Allen has looked like a steal through his last two games after being selected in the fourth round of the most recent draft.
While he didn't find the end zone in this one, he came up with 55 yards on 11 rushes while adding 13 yards on three catches as a safety valve in the passing game.
Of course, in an offense with Breece Hall, his opportunities will be limited. He has looked like too good of an asset to keep on the sidelines.
New York has been using some two back formations that must be scary for opposing defenses.
Rounding out the top of the team was Joe Tippman. While it wasn't the best day for the tackles, Tippman looked solid.
"The second-year center earned a career-high 85.8 overall grade on Thursday Night Football. He didn’t allow a single sack, hit or hurry across 43 pass-blocking snaps, and his 85.6 run-blocking grade was the best among Jets offensive linemen," said Gordon McGuinness of PFF.
It was a dominant game against a Patriots team that just simply looked outmatched.