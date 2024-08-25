New York Jets Running Back Has Much-Needed Dominant Showing vs. Giants
The New York Jets wrapped up their 2024 preseason in the Snoopy Bowl at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants with a 10-6 victory. While the exhibition games aren’t too exciting for fans, they are incredibly important for players on the team.
It is the last time that players will have a chance to showcase their talent for a spot on the Jets’ 53-man roster. If not with New York, they can put together some positive tape and hopefully get noticed by another team who will sign them.
One player whose future with the Jets was up in the air was running back Israel Abanikanda. A fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2023 NFL Draft, he was sparingly used as a rookie behind veterans Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook.
As a rookie, Abanikanda appeared in only six games, handling 22 rushes for 70 yards, and adding seven receptions for 43 yards. Normally, a second-year player is poised for a larger role, but Abanikanda wasn’t even guaranteed a roster spot.
New York added a ton of talent to the position this offseason. Veteran Tarik Cohen’s retirement didn’t even help Abanikanda, as he looked to be fourth on the depth chart, at best, entering the preseason finale.
Some analysts believed that he was on the chopping block and could be released during cut-down day on Tuesday. 2024 fourth-round pick Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin has locked down the No. 2 role behind Hall.
2024 fifth-round pick Isaiah Davis is considered the favorite for the No. 3 role as an all-around back. He could also factor into the mix as a return man. Their standing on the roster is safe as recent draft picks who didn’t even get into the preseason finale.
Abanikanda, on the other hand, was a big part of the game plan against the Giants. It was a prime opportunity to prove himself and he took full advantage.
He handled a large majority of the running back snaps in the first half and put together a big game. Abanikanda handled nine carries, gaining 83 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown run that he broke several tackles. He added one reception for six yards as well.
The explosive athleticism that he possesses was displayed throughout the appearance. He was constantly bouncing off defenders, picking up chunk yards and showcasing the elite speed that made him such a popular prospect coming out of Pitt.
The pressure was on Abanikanda and he responded. He rose to the occasion, putting together a stellar performance when he needed it most.