New York Jets Running Back Named Player They ‘Should Cut’ Before Season
The New York Jets will have some roster decisions in the next few days to make. Unlike years past, the Jets have a surplus of talent. That's never a bad thing, but it leads to having to cut players.
There are many players still fighting for a spot, including 2023 fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda had 70 yards on 22 carries last campaign. In preseason, he has 12 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Only 21-year-old, age is on his side. However, New York has a loaded running back room. Headlined by Breece Hall, there's a clear No. 1 on the Jets roster.
Rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are the No. 2 and No. 3 on the depth chart, while Abanikanda sits at No. 4.
It's not a knock on him, but it goes to show how much talent is in the room. For that reason, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report named him a player New York "should cut."
"A fifth-round pick in 2023, Israel Abanikanda arrived as an interesting, physical backup for the Jets. He managed just 22 carries as a rookie and is moving in the wrong direction on the depth chart, though. First-year players Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis appear to have leaped Abanikanda, who logged only six plays on special teams last year, too."
When the Jets drafted Allen, the writing was on the wall for Abanikanda. Allen was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft but was considered a steal. He impressed during his time at Wisconsin and has shown his ability as a bruiser in the preseason for New York.
Abanikanda could also benefit from getting cut. While it'd hurt to be let go right before the campaign starts, he should find a new home with a different team that doesn't have as much depth. The age factor is important, as teams want young running backs who don't have much mileage on them.
Perhaps the Jets will keep him around. Hall is still one season removed from a major injury, so keeping him healthy is a priority. However, having four running backs on the roster doesn't make sense unless one of them would be featured heavily on the special teams unit.
With the first regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, the decision should come soon.
He won't be the only one who gets hurt by the talent, as players on both sides of the ball will have to deal with this.