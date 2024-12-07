New York Jets Stars Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Doubtful For Dolphins Game
The New York Jets have been able to lean on cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall all season.
That may end on Sunday.
Both Gardner and Hall are doubtful for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, per the Jets injury report and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.
“Barring something magical happening in the next couple of days, they’re doubtful,” he said.
Neither has practiced this week.
Gardner has left a few games with minor injuries this season, but he’s never been this close to not playing.
He suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday against Seattle and left the game late in the contest. On Wednesday, when discussing Gardner’s status, Ulbrich said that he would be hesitant to play the third-year pro if he wasn’t 100%, especially considering the speed the Dolphins possess at wide receiver in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Gardner is in a two-year interception drought but was the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All-Pro selection. He has 39 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. He’s also defended six passes, second-most this season behind D.J. Reed.
Without Gardner, the Jets would likely use Quan’tez Stiggers more at cornerback. Brandin Echols, who isn’t on the injury report, is’ Gardner’s immediate backup.
Hall, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury against Indianapolis in Week 11 before the Jets’ bye week. He was limited last week leading up to the Seahawks game and played.
He carried 12 times for 60 yards but didn’t catch a pass. He also lost a fumble in the second half, one that led him to say that he blamed himself for the loss.
Hall has rushed for 692 yards and four touchdowns and caught 46 passes for 401 yards and two scores this season.
Without Hall, Braelon Allen would be the likely starter for the Jets. It would also give more playing time to fellow rookie Isaiah Davis, who scored his first NFL touchdown against the Seahawks, and Kene Nwangwu, who was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 99-yard kickoff return last Sunday.
New York also announced that linebacker C.J. Mosley would not play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was being moved to injured reserve and would miss at least the next four games.
New York Jets that are questionable include right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), left tackle Olu Fashanu (toe), cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers (illness) and offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin).
Players with no injury designation include wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (finger) and offensive lineman John Simpson (illness).