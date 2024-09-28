New York Jets Set Injury Designation for Star Linebacker vs. Broncos
The New York Jets have officially listed linebacker C.J. Mosley as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, meaning that it’s more than likely that Jamien Sherwood will start this weekend.
The Jets (2-1) and Broncos released their final injury report and set their designations after Friday’s workouts.
As expected, the Jets listed right tackle Morgan Moses as out for the contest. He didn’t practice all week due to the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots last Thursday. The Jets are not planning to put the veteran lineman on injured reserve.
Rookie Olu Fashanu will take his place in the starting lineup.
As for Mosley, he said to ESPN and other outlets on Thursday that he wants to avoid a setback with the toe injury he suffered two weeks ago.
“Obviously, I’d love to play, but I’m going to make sure (I’m) 100%,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a long season and the worst thing I could do, which I’ve done before, is get out there too early and hurt myself.”
In 2019 he returned early from a groin injury and ended up having season-ending surgery.
New York coach Robert Saleh said the same thing earlier in the week, as the Jets want to find a balance between getting Mosley back on the field and not doing it in a way that would cause a setback.
Mosley has not practiced all week. Sherwood had five tackles in his start against the Patriots but finished with 11 tackles when he replaced Mosley early in the Tennessee game.
Left tackle Tyron Smith was a full participant after veteran rest days earlier in the week and has no injury designation.
Three Jets who were on the injury report last week have not been on the injury report at all this week — cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) and running back Breece Hall (quadricep).
The Broncos designated JL Skinner as out for the game with an ankle injury. He has not practiced all week.
Tight end Nate Atkins (shoulder) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Achilles) were full participants on Friday and have no injury designation. Reynolds was also a full participant in Thursday’s workout.
The Broncos (1-2) have been working out all week in White Sulphur Springs, W.V., after playing Tampa Bay last weekend. The team opted to stay on the east coast instead of flying back to Denver and then flying back to New York before the game.