New York Jets, Denver Broncos Offensive Stars to Watch for Sunday’s Game
The New York Jets hope to keep their good vibes on offense going when they host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets (2-1) are coming off as perfect an offensive game as one could have in beating the New England Patriots, 24-3. While the defense was dominant, the offense was efficient, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a clean pocket and the running game, at times, had its way with the Patriots defense.
The Broncos (1-2) are building around a young quarterback and haven’t racked up the yards and the points to keep up with other teams in the league. Denver is only averaging 17.3 points per game. That underscores the challenge the franchise is facing right now.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
OT Olu Fashanu
It took three games and a Morgan Moses injury to get him in the starting lineup. But against Denver, the Jets will get their first opportunity to see what their future at right tackle looks like.
Fashanu was their first-round pick in April out of Penn State, where he was a consensus all-American and the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. He was considered one of the best offensive lineman in the draft when he was selected No. 11 overall.
It will be a challenging and overwhelming day. It's his first official NFL start. The offensive line has been a huge reason the Jets have started 2-1. He doesn’t want to bring the unit down. Expect him to get help early as he settles in.
RB Breece Hall
Braelon Allen has emerged as a great complement to Hall. But that's the keyword — complement. While Allen gives the Jets a great change of pace, Hall is one of the key cogs of this offense and he’s reinforced that after three games.
He's rushed for 170 yards and scored two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. He has 62 touches and is well on his way to 300-plus this season. After last year’s 299 touches, that could be the norm as he becomes one of the game's most productive backs.
TE Tyler Conklin
Conklin has been a significant weapon for the Jets since he arrived in 2022. But, he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers got on the same page on Thursday night against New England, as he caught five passes for 93 yards.
He can be a big part of this offense. In each of his last three seasons he’s caught at least 58 receptions. He’s unlikely to score much, but he can help New York move the ball up and down the field.
Denver Broncos
QB Bo Nix
Broncos coach Sean Payton believes that Nix is the future. And he won the job in the preseason fair and square. So Denver has committed to the former Auburn and Oregon quarterback and given him the opportunity to lead.
He's already thrown for 600 yards, but he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass. He's also been victimized for four interceptions. But, his efficiency has gotten better every outing and he's coming off his best game of the season against Tampa Bay. He was 25-of-36 for 216 yards. He also avoided a sack for the first time.
Nix isn't going to beat you by himself, but he's learning to work through the mistakes that he's made earlier this season
RB Javonte Williams
It's a bit embarrassing to have your rookie quarterback be your leading rusher, but that's the situation the Broncos are in right now. Nix has 107 yards and he's the only Bronco above the century mark this season. He's also scored two touchdowns. That makes it incumbent upon someone in this running back room to step up. Williams is the most likely suspect.
He is in his fourth NFL season, all with Denver, and he previously rushed for 903 yards in his rookie season in 2021, along with 774 yards last year.
He's rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in his career and has seven touchdowns. The Broncos desperately need him to get going.
WR Courtland Sutton
Every young quarterback needs a veteran to turn to and that’s Sutton. No Broncos receiver has been targeted more than his 27 this season. He also leads the team with 12 receptions.
Sutton is the most veteran member of the receiving corps and one of the most veteran members of the Broncos, who drafted him in 2018. For his career he has 310 receptions, 4,391 yards and 24 touchdowns. If Nix throws his first career touchdown pass this weekend, Sutton is the likely receiver.