Three Keys to Success for New York Jets to Beat Denver Broncos
The New York Jets have plenty of reasons to feel good about the direction they're headed after putting together a two-game winning streak, which culminated with their 24-3 win over the New England Patriots last Thursday.
But for New York (2-1), it's time to turn the page as the Denver Broncos come to town to face the Broncos at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday.
Denver (1-2) just won its first game of the season, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. And in an effort to avoid shifting time zones for the second straight week, the Broncos are practicing this week at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
The Broncos feel confident after putting up their best offensive output of the season against the Buccaneers. The Jets were as efficient as any team could ask for in their win over the Patriots.
Meanwhile, New York has put together one of the best pass rushes in the NFL and dismantled New England's run-happy offense a week ago.
Can New York do it again?
Here are the Jets’ three keys to success in this game.
Help Out the Rookie Tackle
Olu Fashanu is likely to get the starting nod at right tackle with the injury to Morgan Moses. The Jets may try to keep everyone in suspense up until game time, but reporting last weekend clearly has a timetable for Moses that will keep him off the field.
That gives this year's first-round pick his first real opportunity to shine in a regular season game. His main objective will be to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But New York will also want to run Breece Hall and Braelon Allen to his right side and he'll need to show he can run handle the job against front-line Broncos defenders.
Expect the Jets to give him some help, between right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and tight ends like Tyler Conklin. He's talented and one day he will be the future of this offensive line. For now, New York needs to make sure he has support in key situations.
Raze the Rookie Quarterback
The Broncos are hopeful that rookie quarterback Bo Nix is their future. And after last week's victory against Tampa Bay, head coach Sean Payton and his staff have to be encouraged.
But, when you start a rookie right off the bat at that position, peaks and valleys are to be expected. Nix has a little confidence now and it's up to the New York pass rush to give them a dose of reality.
Fortunately, the Jets have produced one of the best pass rushes in the NFL through three games, led by second-year end Will McDonald IV. He has five sacks through three games and between him and the rest of the Jets’ pass rush, their job is to make the rookie’s life a nightmare on Sunday afternoon.
Build On Wilson
Did you know of all the touchdown passes that Rodgers has thrown in his entire career, wide receiver Garrett Wilson is the first to catch one that was a former first-round pick. That was last Thursday against New England.
It's absurd how good the four-time MVP has made non-first round picks and undrafted free agents look over the years. Now he has at his disposal Wilson, a player who has already earned the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award and did so without Rodgers as his quarterback.
He and Rodgers have barely scratched the surface of their chemistry and Sunday should be an intriguing game, as Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is almost certain to defend Wilson at least part of the game.
This is a perfect opportunity for Wilson to show NFL circles exactly how great a wide receiver he can be.