New York Jets Should Not Take Denver Broncos Lightly in Week 4
The New York Jets will be heading into Week 4 well rested and prepared to move to 3-1 on the season as they host the Denver Broncos.
On Thursday Night Football last week, the Jets came off an impressive win against the New England Patriots, as they completely dominated on both sides of the ball. It was one of the best wins and most complete games by the franchise in quite some time, and it showed a glimpse of what this team could be.
In Week 4, the Jets will be hoping to move to 3-1, as they try to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. For the second season in a row, New York will be facing the Broncos, as they will be hoping for a similar result.
Last year, the Jets defeated the Broncos by a score of 31-21, but these are two very different teams this year.
New York is much-improved with Aaron Rodgers under center, and as the Sean Payton era continues in Denver, things might be turning around. So far this season, the Broncos have exceeded expectations. While they have a 1-2 record, they look like a better team than their record indicates.
So far this season, Denver has lost one-score games to the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, in Week 3, the Broncos had their breakout game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the win, the Broncos dominated the Buccaneers on the road, handing them one of the most shocking early losses to start the season.
For the Jets, they will have to be prepared for a Denver team that has a excellent defense and an improving offense. So far this campaign, the Broncos have had one of the best passing defenses in the league, and they have also been good at stopping the run.
What the year will likely come down to for Denver is how good Bo Nix and the offense can be. Nix is having some growing pains as expected for a rookie quarterback. He has yet to throw his first career touchdown pass. However, he has been productive using his legs, as he has totaled 107 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
With both teams coming into the game with strong defenses, this could be a much lower scoring game than we saw last season. However, the difference maker will likely be Rodgers and the offense for the Jets. Even though they are 1-2, this Broncos team could be dangerous, as they showed last week.