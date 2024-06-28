Jets Country

New York Jets Should Target Former Crosstown Rival Free Agent

The New York Jets should take a look at their former crosstown rival on the free agent market.

Dylan Sanders

Oct 29, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson (22) is called for interference against New York Jets wide receiver Malik Taylor (86) in overtime at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 29, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson (22) is called for interference against New York Jets wide receiver Malik Taylor (86) in overtime at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Jets have a solid secondary, but could still benefit from bringing in more players to battle for a roster spot.

One veteran that's still on the open market is cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was most recently across town with the New York Giants.

Jackson was highly regarded coming out of college, winning a Jim Thorpe Award along with a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award with the USC Trojans.

He was a first-round selection by the Tennessee Titans, where he played out his entire rookie contract. While he hasn't lived up to the first-round hype, he's been at least solid throughout his career.

He signed his second contract with the Giants, spending three years as a starter but missing a few games each season with injury issues. The cornerback had two interceptions during his time with the Giants and had at least seven passes defended in each year.

Last season was indeed a bit of a step back from where he had been, but not bad enough for him to not sign a contract anywhere given his track record.

Pro Football Focus dropped his overall grade from 71.5 in 2022 to a measly 45.9 in 2023. To be fair to him, though, the New York secondary was mediocre as a whole so it's not like it was just this fault.

The 28-year-old will be searching for a veteran minimum prove-it contract somewhere, making him a cheap option.

The Jets' starting secondary is completely set with Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II. Behind them, there is plenty of space to earn snaps for an incoming veteran.

Rookie Qwan'tez Stiggers and fourth-year veteran Brandin Echols are the top depth options on the boundary. Echols played 15 percent of snaps last season, but did come away with an interception in that limited playing time.

Stiggers was a fifth-round selection that has played in both the Canadian Football League and Fan Controlled Football league. At 22, the potential is there, but he shouldn't be the best option if an injury were to happen, especially for a team looking to contend like New York.

Jackson has the experience to at least feel okay with him being forced into a bigger role. He seems like a prime training camp candidate.

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

