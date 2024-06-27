New York Jets Star Sauce Gardner Boldly Discusses Rookie DB
The New York Jets are expected to have an elite defense this season. With star cornerback Sauce Gardner leading the way, the Jets are full of playmaking and elite athleticism.
Over the last couple of years, Gardner has become one of the most feared cornerbacks in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks usually do their best to keep the ball away from him.
Most teams don't have elite talent behind their lockdown cornerback. New York happens to have D.J. Reed, who is one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the NFL.
Now, it appears that they might have another star cornerback in the making.
In a recent interview shared by the Jets' official team website, Gardner spoke out about rookie defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers, who was drafted with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Gardner did not hold back from revealing a bold take on the rookie.
“He can add a lot. He is very talented and willing to learn, just like I was when I first came into the league. I see myself in him a little bit, in terms of the mental aspect, being vocal always, not being afraid to speak up, not being afraid of asking the older guys, the veterans, for advice/help on the playbook & life or whatever it is"
Stiggers made his leap to the NFL from the Canadian Football League. He was an absolute star with the Toronto Argonauts last season.
During the 2023 campaign with Toronto, he racked up 53 tackles and five interceptions.
During the team's OTA's, Stiggers looked good in coverage. He stuck with wide receivers and made things difficult.
It appears that the 22-year-old cornerback has the potential to carve out a role for himself right off the bat with New York. He could even work his way up to being the No. 3 cornerback on the depth chart.
Should that end up being the case, the Jets are going to have one of the best three-headed monsters at the cornerback position in the entire NFL. Gardner certainly seems to expect big things from him.