New York Jets Sign Jaylin Simpson After Moving Irvin Charles to Injured Reserve
When the New York Jets moved special teams ace Irvin Charles to injured reserved, it opened up a roster spot on the 53-man roster.
The Jets opted to sign defensive back Jaylin Simpson off the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad to fill that void.
New York (3-10) may have signed Simpson to ensure that they have enough depth in the defensive backfield, even as cornerback Sauce Gardner is telling reporters that he intends to play on Sunday against Jacksonville after missing last weekend’s game with a hamstring injury.
Simpson is a rookie who was drafted in the fourth round by Indianapolis and released in August. The Colts later signed him to their practice squad, but he didn’t play in a game.
While with the Tigers, he played in 47 games, with 23 starts, and he finished with 116 tackles, four tackles for loss, 21 pass defenses and seven interceptions.
But he may also prove valuable on special teams, where Charles was among the best in the NFL. Simpson played 441 snaps on special teams in college.
Charles’ season came to an end this week after he suffered an ACL tear while on punt coverage against Miami. He finished the season with five special teams tackles, tied for most on the game with Chazz Surratt.
He’s been with the Jets since 2022, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana (PA). He spent 2022 on the practice squad and then made the Jets’ 53-man roster in 2023.
Before the injury, he played 214 snaps on special teams but just 10 on offense.
New York has four more games remaining before the season ends, as they have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. With the conclusion of the season comes a full search for a new head coach and a new general manager by owner Woody Johnson.
But, before that, the Jets start the final stretch with the Jaguars, as the first full workout was on Wednesday.
While Gardner was a full participant on Wednesday, running back Breece Hall did not practice due to a knee injury after missing last week’s game. Other Jets that were out included running back Kene Nwangwu (hand), pass rusher Haason Reddick (illness) and offensive guard Alijah Verau-Tucker (ankle).
Four Jets were limited participants, including cornerback Brandin Echols (shoulder), offensive guard Morgan Moses (wrist), offensive lineman (groin) and cornerback D.J. Reed (groin). Along with Gardner, cornerback Michael Carter II (back) and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu (toe) were full participants.