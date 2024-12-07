New York Jets Rule Out Breece Hall for Miami Dolphins Game: Report
The New York Jets have ruled out running back Breece Hall for Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins, per a report by ESPN.
Hall was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich wasn’t confident that Hall would be able to play when he spoke to the media on Friday.
Along with Hall, cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers (illness) will also be out, further draining the depth in the secondary.
The report did not include the status of cornerback Sauce Gardner, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury.
Hall suffered a knee injury against Indianapolis in Week 11 before the Jets’ bye week. He was limited last week leading up to the Seahawks game and played. ESPN described the injury as a hyperextension/MCL issue in his surgically-repaired left knee.
He carried 12 times for 60 yards but didn’t catch a pass. He also lost a fumble in the second half, one that led him to say that he blamed himself for the loss.
Hall has rushed for 692 yards and four touchdowns and caught 46 passes for 401 yards and two scores this season.
Without Hall, Braelon Allen should start for the Jets. It would also give more playing time to fellow rookie Isaiah Davis, who scored his first NFL touchdown against the Seahawks, and Kene Nwangwu, who was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 99-yard kickoff return last Sunday.
Stiggers had been fighting an illness all week. He was listed as questionable.
If Gardner isn’t able to go, the Jets would start Brandin Echols for Gardner, but would have little depth behind Echols.
Gardner suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday against Seattle and left the game late in the contest. On Wednesday, when discussing Gardner’s status, Ulbrich said that he would be hesitant to play the third-year pro if he wasn’t 100%, especially considering the speed the Dolphins possess at wide receiver in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Other Jets that are questionable for Sunday include right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), left tackle Olu Fashanu (toe) and offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin).
Players with no injury designation include wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (finger) and offensive lineman John Simpson (illness).
For Miami, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), linebacker Cameron Goode (knee), cornerback Kade Kohou (back), running back Raheem Mostert (hip) and long snapper Blake Ferguson (illness).
Defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back/elbow), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder/back), free safety Jordan Poyer (rest/finger), offensive guard Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) and fullback Alec Ingold (calf).