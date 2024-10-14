New York Jets Star Holdout Hires New Agent Intent on Getting Deal Done
The Haason Reddick drama may be turning a corner as pro football super-agent Drew Rosenhaus announced on Monday that he had taken on the New York Jets holdout as a client.
More importantly, he told reporters, including ESPN, that he and Reddick would be at Monday's game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
"We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come, and our goal is to make that happen."
Ryan Matha will also work as part of Reddick’s representation team. Rosenhaus told reporters that he’s already spoken to the Jets about the contract.
This would indicate that Reddick has, perhaps, softened his stance on being traded from the Jets, something he asserted that he wanted in August when he and the team were still at an impasse on a contract extension. It may also reflect the realities of his current situation.
Last week, Reddick's former representatives, CAA, announced that they were dropping the 30-year-old Pro Bowl pass rusher as a client. The reason given, according to reporting by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and other outlets, was that Reddick wasn’t listening to the agency’s advice on his holdout.
“My understanding of the situation is Haason Reddick has received all sorts of advice,” Rapoport said. “There has been work on his behalf from his agents at CAA, two people close to him, his family, there's been advice on trying to get him to show up and stop getting fined.”
Worse, further reporting by Rapoport indicated that Reddick’s representatives at CAA and the Jets had a deal practically done earlier this season. The one-year deal would have allowed Reddick to recoup the money lost in fines and game checks and, potentially, make more money.
Reddick, ultimately , said no.
At the moment Reddick has lost $4.7 million in game checks and $5 million in NFL-mandated fines, according to ESPN.
Also last week, after firing coach Robert Saleh, Jets owner Woody Johnson made an impassioned plea directly to Reddick to report and move forward with the season. This was just before CAA made its decision to drop Reddick as a client.
Perhaps Rosenhaus’ hiring is finally what moves the needle. Reddick needs to play this season in order to be eligible to be a free agent next offseason. If he sits out the entire year his rights would revert to the Jets for 2025.
From 2020-23 he had 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) had more sacks in that span. He is one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four seasons of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.