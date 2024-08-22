New York Jets Star Sauce Gardner Shares Controversial Opinion on Daniel Jones
The New York Jets and New York Giants had a joint practice on Wednesday, which got heated at points. According to people at the practice, the Jets dominated the Giants.
That doesn't come as a surprise, given the lack of talent on the other New York team, but it's a positive sign for the organization.
As they approach the season, they need as many game-type reps as they can get. Practicing against the Giants gives them that.
However, it means more when it's a practice between the two New York teams. The Jets and Giants are fighting to be the best team in the city, and they want to win over potential fans.
According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, when asked who was New York's team, safety Chuck Clark had a simple response.
“We are,” Clark said.
That comment comes after Chuck said players threw that question around during the practice.
“Guys were throwing it around like: Who’s the team in New York?” Clark said. “We definitely heard that today.”
But those weren't the only comments that came out of a Jets player's mouth on Wednesday. Superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner talked about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who's been in the spotlight recently due to his play after receiving a massive contract.
“He’s a… he’s a… he’s a… good quarterback,” Gardner said. “I thought I was about to pick him off today (on one rep) … but he kept it. I mean …” [Long pause.] “The competitive periods were very competitive. It was great. I had fun out there today. I don’t really know what to say.”
Gardner is arguably one of the best in the world, so his sarcastic comments are warranted. Plus, he isn't going to give Jones and their organization a pat on the back when they're one of their biggest rivals.
All indications point to the Jets having a better season than their rival, who they share a stadium with. Unless something drastic happens, the team in green should have a chance to make the postseason, while the team in blue will likely be drafting with a top five to 10 pick in next year's NFL draft.
Nonetheless, that all comes down to what they do on the field. The Giants have historically found more success than Gang Green has, but things seem to be changing.
They'll play each other in the final game of the preseason on Saturday but won't play in the regular season.