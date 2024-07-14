New York Jets Star WR Pitches for Trade for Davante Adams
Aaron Rodgers always knows how to get New York Jets fans going, and he did so once again on Thursday. Playing a round of golf, Rodgers pitched the idea of playing with his former elite wide receiver Davante Adams.
"I love Davante. Can't wait to play with him. Again," Rodgers said.
This certainly isn't the first time that he's mentioned that idea, and it likely won't be the last. For good reason, too, as adding Adams to this offense would make the Jets arguably the best team in the NFL.
Adams had talked about Rodgers trying to convince him to come to New York on Wednesday in an episode of the "Up and Adams Show."
“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear,” he said to host Kay Adams when asked if Rodgers has ever mentioned playing together again.
“But it’s not as easy,” Adams continued. “Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”
Everyone understands how tough it'd be for the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him, but it's not the craziest suggestion. The Raiders struggled last season and are expected to once again in 2024.
If they start to struggle, expect the Jets to do whatever they need to do to land the six-time Pro Bowl selection.
Adams, who posted the fewest yards in a year since 2020 last season, still had 1,144 yards. During his final season with Rodgers, he posted 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns on 123 receptions. He was named a first-team All-Pro.
Pairing him with Garrett Wilson would be must-see TV, as Wilson would then likely be defended much differently than he has been. It'd truly open up the entire offense in ways that New York hasn't seen in a very long time.
Wilson wouldn't be the WR1 anymore, but he's still more than on board of them potentially landing the superstar.
“I see that. I’m excited.,” Wilson said of the Adams chatter, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it and he’s one of those.”
He's said multiple times that all he wants to do is win, and adding Adams would help achieve that. Maybe it's a dream, but it's tough not to get excited about the potential pairing.