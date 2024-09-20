Jets Country

New York Jets Starting Offensive Tackle Suffers Scary Knee Injury

The New York Jets lost a starting offensive lineman during their Thursday night game against the New England Patriots.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
It was nearly a picture perfect Thursday night for the New York Jets, before they lost a starting offensive lineman.

Right before the end of the third quarter against the New England Patriots, starting right tackle Morgan Moses went down with an apparent left knee injury.

Moses was able to limp off of the field on his own, but was clearly in pain.

The 33-year-old was brought in during the reshuffling of the offensive line this offseason and had been off to a solid start.

Along with bringing in Moses in an effort to beef up the offensive line, they also selected offensive tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. While Fashanu is likely the left tackle of the future, he works as great injury insurance for the regular season.

The Jets coaching staff looks extra smart now for giving the rookie the chance to start at both sides in the preseason.

Given that he played all of his college snaps as a left tackle, he didn't look very comfortable on the right side when given the chance.

In 16 pass blocking snaps against the Carolina Panthers, Fashanu gave up two quarterback hurries and was called for a penalty.

While they would likely feel even more comfortable if he came out of the gates playing well on that side of the line, it was still crucial to get him both reps and some film to improve with.

It's not yet clear how long Moses will be out, but Fashanu will handle the duties during that time.

Published
Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

