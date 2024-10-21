New York Jets Superstar Gives Blunt Assessment of Play After Latest Loss
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was at the heart of one of the turning point plays in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After the game he was blunt about the play and how he played in the game.
In the third quarter the Steelers had just taken the lead, 16-15, on a Chris Boswell field goal. The Jets had an opportunity to answer and retake the lead and quarterback Aaron Rodgers had Wilson in his sights down the left sideline.
Wilson was open between two defenders and Rodgers placed the football in a place where Wilson could make an easy catch.
But that's where things got sideways. Wilson not only wasn't able to make the catch but the ball caromed off his chest and into the waiting arms of Steelers rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr., who turned around and took that interception all the way to the Jets’ one-yard line.
That set up Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson for a quarterback sneak and a touchdown that allowed Pittsburgh to continue to steamroll to a win.
Wilson was asked about the drop, and he was blunt.
“I gotta catch the damn ball,” he said to reporters. “I’m playing like s*** right now. S*** can’t happen.”
He elaborated further later in the interview.
"The way I see it, we'd win the game if I didn't drop the ball,” he said. “If I did what I was brought here to do, what I expect myself to do...we win this game. We were going to do it and I let the guys down today."
Statistically, Wilson had a good game, as he caught five passes for 61 yards. Only running back Breece Hall had more catches and more receiving yardage for the Jets. He caught six passes for 103 yards.
But the numbers were of no comfort to Wilson, who was playing his first game alongside All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who was acquired by New York on Tuesday. Adams was targeted nine times but only made three catches for 30 yards.
Through six games, Wilson had 41 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns. All of those totals are among the top 12 in the NFL. Last week against Buffalo he had his best game of the season, as he caught eight passes on 10 targets with 107 yards and a touchdown.
The Bills game was his most efficient outing of the season, in part due to how new play-caller Todd Downing tailored his route tree for the game.
Now, New York is back to the drawing board after running their losing streak to four games with a trip to New England on the docket next week. The Patriots are one of two teams the Jets have beaten this season.