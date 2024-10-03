New York Jets Superstar on Initial Injury Report vs. Minnesota Vikings
A new face landed on the New York Jets’ injury report on Wednesday — quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The veteran quarterback was a limited participant in Wednesday’s workout and as a result was listed on the report. The Jets (2-2) don’t have to provide injury designations until Friday.
Rodgers’ listing on the report comes after his appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday when he admitted that he was pretty “banged up” after Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. At times in that game he was seen favoring one leg after he was tackled or hit by the defense.
"I'm feeling a little banged up, took some shots, knees a little swollen, but you know, just kind of wear and tear in week four,” he said.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters before Wednesday’s workout that he was “not concerned” about Rodgers’ availability on Sunday in London when they play the Minnesota Vikings.
Right now, his inclusion is largely procedural, per media reports. Rodgers didn’t participate in the pre-practice stretching session observed by the media. He was receiving extra treatment for his knee. Because of that, New York could not list Rodgers as a full participant in practice.
ESPN reported that Rodgers was expected to participate in 11-on-11 drills.
Still, the 40-year-old’s condition will be monitored all week as the Jets prepare to head to London on Thursday night.
Two veteran offensive linemen did not practice on Wednesday, but only one is unlikely to play.
Right tackle Morgan Moses is still working back from his knee injury, which he suffered two weeks ago. He did not practice at all last week and was inactive for the game. Saleh said last week the expectation was that he would miss two games. Sunday’s contest would be that second game.
Left tackle Tyron Smith got his usual veteran’s day of rest on Wednesday. He has received at least one day off per week since the season began.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley, who has dealt with a toe injury since Week 2, was a limited participant. He has not played in the last two games. The Jets also opened the practice window for defensive lineman Leki Fotu, who started season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday.
Just one Minnesota (4-0) player did not work out on Wednesday. Cornerback Akayleb Evans (illness) did not work out.
Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist), linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (chest) were limited participants, while quarterback Sam Darnold (knee) was a full participant.
Darnold was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2018.