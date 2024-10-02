New York Jets Superstar Talks About Cadence Issues with Pat McAfee
The New York Jets offensive cadence debate continued on Tuesday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee show.
After Sunday’s 10-9 loss to Denver, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team might need to re-examine their offensive cadence after it led to five false start penalties during the game.
When Rodgers was asked about it on Sunday, he said that the Jets (2-2) could change their cadence or, in his own words, “we could hold players accountable.”
On Monday, Saleh said after meeting with the coaching staff that the cadence Rodgers uses at the line of scrimmage won’t change.
On Tuesday, Rodgers talked about that issue with McAfee and, as it turns out, it’s the same cadence he used in Green Bay and one he learned from his predecessor with the Packers.
"I've used my cadence my entire career. I didn't make it up, I stole it from the legend (Brett Favre) who was in front of me and added to it,” he said.
It was a sloppy offensive performance, as the Jets scored just three Greg Zuerlein field goals as the defense limited the Broncos to 10 points.
Offensive linemen were responsible for three of the five false starts — guard John Simpson had two and All-Pro Tyron Smith had one. Running back Breece Hall, normally reliable in this area, had two of his own.
Blaming the cadence, Rodgers believes, isn’t the right approach as his teammates have been exposed to that cadence since he arrived last season. Plus, the Jets were in sync in that area in their first three games.
“Everything that we do in the game, we do in practice,” Rodgers said. “It was just one of those games. Before that, we had one false start in three games. It's been an advantage for us. We threw a touchdown in week one on an offsides. It needs to be a weapon, and in order for it to be a weapon, we got to stay onsides.”
In a way, he defended Saleh and the coaching staff in this area, echoing his own statement from Sunday about holding teammates accountable.
“Nobody deserves any crap for that except for the players,” Rodgers said. “We've got to make sure that we're staying onsides and I don't think it's an issue, hasn't been an issue in practice, but it hurt us in some situations, so we've got to be better. The cadence is the cadence is the cadence."
And the cadence won’t change in London when the Jets face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.