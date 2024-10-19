New York Jets Superstar Receiver Off Injury Report Entering Steelers Game
The New York Jets should have their shiny new wide receiver on the field Sunday night, as Davante Adams does not have an injury designation going into their game against Pittsburgh.
Adams was one of several Jets who came out of the week without an injury designation on Friday’s final injury report.
The Jets traded for Adams on Tuesday, and the All-Pro wide receiver had missed his previous three games with a hamstring injury. But Adams was a full participant in practice all week and came out of Friday's final walkthrough without any setbacks.
Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Friday that Adams would have a significant role on Sunday.
Another wide receiver will play on Sunday. Mike Williams, who missed workouts on Wednesday and Thursday due to personal reasons, was a full participant in Friday's workout. Ulbrich said he would be active for the game.
Williams did not disclose what the personal issue was to reporters when he talked to them on Friday.
New York has declared cornerback Michael Carter II out for the second straight game with a back injury. He did not practice all week.
Three Jets are questionable. Another cornerback, D.J. Reed, suffered a groin injury on Monday and has not practiced all week. Tight end Tyler Conklin is questionable with a hip injury. He was a full participant in Friday’s workout after being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.
Linebacker Chazz Surratt is questionable with a heel injury. He was a limited practice participant on Wednesday before being a full-go on Thursday and Friday.
New York players who came out of the week with no injury designation included quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ankle), edge rusher Will McDonald IV (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and offensive lineman Tyron Smith (non-injury/vet rest). All were full participant in Friday’s workout.
Four Steelers are out for Sunday’s game, three of which didn’t practice all week — linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), center Zach Frazier (ankle) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). The fourth, offensive tackle Dylan Cook (foot) was a full participant in Friday’s workout after being limited on Thursday.
Two Pittsburgh players are questionable — wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee).
Steelers on the injury list that have no designation for Sunday including running back Najee Harris (ribs), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), guard Isaac Seumalo (veteran rest), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (veteran rest), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (veteran rest) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (veteran rest).