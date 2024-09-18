New York Jets Trade Idea Would Bring an End to Haason Reddick Situation
The New York Jets are still without Haason Reddick, and with game three on Thursday night, the chances of him showing up continue to look slim.
At this point, the Jets have to make a change. If they don't believe their defense is as good as it can be because of the situation, they need to trade him for a player who could come in and help.
Fortunately, the player who Reddick was expected to replace, Bryce Huff, hasn't played well for the Philadelphia Eagles. If Huff had gone to the Eagles and done what he's done for much of his young career, this trade would look even worse than it already does.
Even then, at least the 26-year-old is on the field. Playing is much better than sitting in his home, just like whatever Reddick is doing.
Perhaps both New York and Philadelphia would be interested in doing a redo in this scenario. If Huff is interested in playing with the Jets again and Reddick is willing to return to the Eagles, there's an easy solution to this drama for both sides.
That's what Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network suggested on Tuesday.
"While this scenario remains incredibly unlikely, the New York Jets have yet to meet Haason Reddick’s demands. If both the Eagles and Jets are willing to admit their mistakes, maybe a potential re-do could be revisited by both parties involved. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made a bold move by betting on Bryce Huff and moving on from Reddick. Through the first two weeks of the regular season, Roseman’s gamble hasn’t worked as planned."
Now, the chances of this happening are unlikely for both sides. While it could make sense theoretically if both of them wanted to do as such, a lot would have to happen for this to really work.
Reddick might also return to Philadelphia and continue to sit out, as they didn't seem willing to pay him when they traded him to New York in the offseason.
Unfortunately, these are the type of things that the Jets have to start thinking about.
It's been a brutal situation, and unless he has a change of heart in the coming days, there doesn't seem to be an end to this anytime soon.
It might be the better decision to cut their losses, but the front office hasn't been willing to do so just yet.