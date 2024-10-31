New York Jets Trade Proposal Would Move Struggling WR to Dallas Cowboys
The New York Jets will have an opportunity to land some assets during the trade deadline next week, potentially helping their future. As the Jets look to improve throughout the next couple of years, having as many draft picks as possible should be their plan.
Unfortunately, all signs point to them rebuilding starting this offseason, and there's no better way for them to do so than by trading some of their top players.
It remains uncertain who New York views as a trade candidate, but one name that makes sense for them to move is Mike Williams.
Williams was viewed as one of the top signings of the offseason for the Jets, but hasn't lived up to his hype. Perhaps that's due to him coming off a major ACL injury, but at the end of the day, he hasn't been nearly as good as he needs to be.
Regarding teams that could use him around the league, Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report named the Dallas Cowboys as the best fit.
"The writing seemed to be on the wall for Williams' time with the New York Jets as soon as the AFC East team traded for Adams. After all, the combination of Adams, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen is a lot of playmakers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to keep happy without even worrying about Williams' role in the offense. Trade rumors quickly circulated after the Adams deal... Still, the Dallas Cowboys could certainly use him. Something has to change for a Dallas team that is just 3-4 and coming off two straight losses. One of those was a blowout 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, which was the NFC East team's second such loss of the year after dropping a Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints 44-19."
The Cowboys are in an interesting position, as they haven't exactly played great football throughout the first eight weeks of the year.
They sit at 3-4 overall and have now lost two straight.
Their schedule doesn't get much easier coming up, so there's a very good chance Dallas will be in the same position New York is by Thanksgiving.
On the list of the two most disappointing teams in the NFL, the Jets and Cowboys are at the top.
While both squads haven't played well, Dallas has proven a lot more over the past couple of campaigns. If they believe Williams would help them get over this current hump, they might have a playoff run in them.
New York shouldn't worry about how that goes, as all they're looking for here is a pick in future NFL drafts.